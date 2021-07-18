From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Ibadan Traditional Council, comprising Olubadan-in-Council, the various Ibadan communities’ monarchs, and heads of family compounds (Mogajis), have called on Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State to adopt a multi-dimensional approach in tackling the recent worsening security situation in the state capital.

Rising from a meeting at the Olubadan Palace, Oja’ba, Ibadan at the weekend, the traditional rulers contended that the governor has not been enough to stem the tide of insecurity.

The council members took turn to speak one after the other during the meeting in appraisal of the security situation. The argued further that the governor has been running a one-man-show, saying “while such strategy may not mean much in other governmental activities, the same could not positively drive security administration.

The traditional rulers said they had made several attempts to interface with the governor on security and other issues affecting the state without luck.

The council also asked various community leaders in Ibadan to raise vigilante groups, that would comprise youths in their areas of jurisdiction towards tackling the menace of insecurity.

The Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Senator Lekan Balogun, appealed to Governor Makinde to review his administration’s approach in tackling security challenges, saying: “We have nothing against the governor. We supported his emergence and want him to succeed, which is why we are calling his attention to what we perceive as a lacuna.

“The issue of security needs multi-dimensional approach and there’s no way government alone can solve or handle it.

“As the closest institution to the people, we have crucial roles to play to ensure that the menace of insecurity is tackled and the more reason why there must be collaboration between us and the government to avoid working at cross-purposes.”