Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has promised to run a transparent administration that will be predicated on the fear of God for the state to attain steady growth and development.

He made the promise, yesterday, during a thanksgiving service at the Cathedral of St Peter, Aremo, Ibadan, for his inauguration as executive governor of the state.

A special prayer session was conducted for the smooth running of the state by the governor and his team as well as President Muhammadu Buhari and his team to administer the state and Nigeria with the fear of God and love of the people.

Makinde said he came for the thanksgiving because he recognised the fact that the prayers of the church and those who wanted him to become governor were answered by God.

‘’Now that your prayers have been answered, I am here and ready to serve the people. I stand before the altar of God to make a promise that this is going to be a transparent administration. It will be grounded on the fear of God.

“In the past two days of being in that office, I have seen that we do have challenges, but they are surmountable by the grace of God. Your prayer that God answered and brought us to power, is what we shall be committed to. So, I implore the church to keep on praying for my administration to succeed.

“Please, pray for us without season. Pray for us in the morning, afternoon and night because God is the only powerful.

“A governor is a human being. Some may be thinking that something has changed about me. I want to assure you nothing has changed. The only change is the security.

“We have had a president in this country that God called to himself in spite of the heavy security presence around him. So, there is no power that is more potent than the power of God,” he said.

Earlier, the church Provost, Very Rev. Wale Adebiyi, in his sermon, entitled: ‘God’s Gift to the Church,’ enjoined the governor not to allow the pressure of office to take away humility, kindness and his other good leadership qualities from him.

He also urged him not to allow pressure of office to take away from him listening ear, compassion, purpose and direction, righteousness, upholding of justice, humility, fear of God, prayerfulness and discerning spirit.

Adebiyi, who said God gave spiritual gifts, such as apostolic, prophetic, pastoring, teaching and evangelistic, to people for the spiritual growth of the church and mankind, charged the congregation to use their respective God’s gifts for the betterment and spiritual growth of mankind.

Notable personalities that graced the thanksgiving included the governor’s deputy, Rauf Olaniyan; Head of Service, Mrs. Ololade Agboola; former prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, Most Rev. Sunday Ola-Makinde; Bishop of Ibadan North Diocese, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Rev’d Segun Okubadejo; Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Oyo State, Pastor Benjamin Akanmu; gospel artiste, Evangelist Funmi Aragbaye; an elder statesman, Theophilus Akinyele; and chieftains of the ruling People’s Democratic Party in Oyo State.