Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

Former Deputy Governor and PDP Chieftain in Oyo State, His Excellency, Alhaji Hazeem Gbolarumi, has sympathised with the Governor of Oyo State, Engr Seyi Makinde, over the death of his mother, Madam Abigail Makinde, aged 80.

In his condolence message through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Olaniyi Stephen, Gbolarumi said the unexpected news of the demise of Madam Makinde brought back the sad feelings he personally experienced over the death of his mother some years back.

He described Makinde’s mother as ‘charitable, a great mother, an epitome of motherhood, and benevolent,’ adding that she would be greatly missed.

‘Mama was a mother in a million who cared for every one that came in contact with her.’

He urged the governor to thank God for the fruitful life of her mother, which built hopes in others and groomed someone who has become the pride of his community.

He said while it was natural for Governor Seyi Makinde to shed tears and sorrow over her late mother, ‘I urge you to gather strength and draw inspiration and hope from the fact that she has completed her mission on earth; and she is going home for a warm reception and a deserved peaceful rest.’

Gbolarumi said: ‘Your mother will be remembered for her unwavering support and encouragement to you. Her wise counsel to you in the course of service to your people will not be easily forgotten. Her demise has created a vacuum which will be difficult to fill.

‘I enjoin Your Excellency to draw inspiration from the fact that she lived a fulfilled life. She lived to witness your leadership and achievements as the Executive Governor of Oyo State.

‘My condolences go out to other members of the Makinde family. We will never forget mama. We would pray for her as she prayed for us. May God give her eternal rest.’