From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Implosion is looming in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State over consensus arrangements adopted by the party to select candidates for the 2023 general elections, if necessary steps are not taken to settle aggrieved aspirants.

The ruling party in the state had selected through consensus, candidates for the 2023 polls into the Oyo State House of Assembly, House of Representatives, and Senate.

The indication for Implosion emerged when aspirants, eyeing seats in the state and federal legislative chambers rejected the consensus policy adopted by the leadership of the party.

The aggrieved aspirants have followed up with petitions to the leadership of PDP in the state and Governor Seyi Makinde, stating their strong objection to the consensus policy. They demanded free, fair and credible primary instead of consensus arrangement.

According to the aggrieved aspirants, consensus policy is nothing but an indirect way of imposing candidates against the will of the people.

A letter written by the Forum of PDP aspirants in Oyo Central Senatorial District, and signed by Wale Ajani and Wale Adegoke, which was addressed to Governor Makinde,

rejected the adoption of the immediate past Chief of Staff to Governor Makinde, Chief Bisi Ilaka, as a consensus candidate for the senatorial district

The letter read in part: “We, the undersigned who are aspirants in the forthcoming senatorial election, appreciate your various developmental programmes for Oyo State and also proud of your leadership qualities.

“We state categorically that the purported endorsement of Chief Bisi llaka by some party stakeholders on 31st April, 2022 did not go down well with us, based on the fact that the process was predetermined and under serious security threat

“As a democrat sir, we believe you are aware that the basic principle of consensus is for all participating aspirants to agree with signatures. This, we believe, the stakeholders did not do.

“We hereby humbly appeal to you to allow democratic process to take place by allowing free and fair primary. We count on your support sir. Please accept our highest.”