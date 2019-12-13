Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

Oyo State Government, yesterday inaugurated a steering committee and technical working groups to develop situation analysis of children and women in the state.

The committee was inaugurated by the Commissioner, Ministry of budget and Economic Planning, Adeniyi Farinto, in Ibadan.

The commissioner while giving his address noted that children and women being the most vulnerable sets of people in a society require the best protection any government can provide. Hence, the rationale behind putting together such a committee.

Farinto said the recommendations that will emerge at the end of the study will help the government to achieve more of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as well as provide accessible data to stakeholders for the progress of Oyo State.

“The policy and thematic recommendations that will emerge from the study should therefore address shortfalls and disparities as well as accelerate progress towards SDGs and development of human rights conventions.

“The situation analysis of women and children will allow government to attend to activities and results in a most transparent manner being a participatory and open process.

“Conducting a situation analysis will provide data and information available and accessible to different stakeholders. Thus, promoting transparency.”

The commissioner further emphasised that for transformation of the state from poverty to prosperity which forms the hallmark of the Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration, there is need for strategic planning, transparent governance and an open budget system.