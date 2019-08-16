Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Head of Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, has confirmed that she was indeed invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to answer to allegations bordering on contract scam to the tune of N3 billion.

According to her close aide who spoke with her authorisation but pleaded to remain anonymous, contrary to reports, that Mrs. Oyo-Ita checked into a hospital after being granted administrative bail, “she has been on leave officially to attend to her health condition.”

The HOS also denied being engaged in fraudulent practices notwithstanding the report that about N600 million has been traced to the account of one of her key aides, who has been unable to explain the source of the money.

The report said the anti-graft agency’s preliminary findings confirmed that about N3 billion has been traced to Oyo-Ita. The money came in through proxy companies.

According to her aide: “The Head of Service of the Federation affirmed being invited verbaly by the acting Chairman of EFCC.

“She denied all allegations on fraudulent conduct.

“She was never been detained by the commission.

“She has been on leave officially to attend to her health condition

“She is not pleased with unbalanced reportage.”

Recall that in November 2017, Oyo-Ita and the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, had engaged in a hot argument before Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo over a leaked memo on the controversial recall and promotion of former pension boss, Abdulrasheed Maina.

The video of their encounter was trending on the social media showing how the incident occurred on November 1, 2017.

The report captured the role of former ministers, Abubakar Malami of Justice and Abdulrahman Dambazau of Interior, played in the reinstatement.

The State Security Service (SSS), also provided security for Mr. Maina, as admitted to by his family.

Oyo-Ita served as the first female indigenous Managing Director/CEO of Cross River Estates Limited between 1993 and 1995.

She was appointed Assistant Director in the federal civil service in July of 1997 and rose to the position of Director, Finance and Accounts in January, 2009 in the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

Oyo-Ita was appointed to the position of federal permanent secretary on the 16th of March, 2013 and posted to the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs as the pioneer permanent smecretary of the re-established ministry.

She was redeployed to the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology in April, 2014.

In 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari appointed her as the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation in acting capacity.

In January 2016, her current portfolio was conferred with a permanent status.