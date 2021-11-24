From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Former governor of Oyo State and the Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, has lost his special assistant on traditional matters, Pa Lateef Ladoja, fondly called Baba Kekere, to the cold hand of death.

The late Baba Kekere, 73, died in the early hours of Tuesday November 23, 2021, as a result of gunshot wound he sustained after an accidental discharge, shortly after the installation rites of Gbadamosi Dauda Olaniyi as Mogaji Abidiodan, itutaba, Oje, Ibadan.

Media aide to Ladoja, Alhaji Lanre Latinwo, in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan on Wednesday, said the deceased has been buried according to Islamic rites.

He explained that the accidental discharge was from one of the local gun shooters that were invited to add penchant to the installation of the new Mogaji.

Mainwhile, the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1, members of Olubadan-in- Council and some other chiefs have sent their condolences to Ladoja’s family on the death of their loved one.