Oyo Government, yesterday, launched the ‘T’omo Ti’ya’ initiative, an effort aimed at reducing infant and maternal mortality rate in the state.

The programme, which was inaugurated at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, equally aimed at improving the quality of reproductive, maternal, neonatal and child healthcare across the state.

Governor Seyi Makinde, represented by his deputy, Rauf Olaniyan, said the initiative aimed, among other things, to reduce maternal mortality rate by 30 per cent and neonatal mortality rate by 20 per cent.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Taiwo Adisa, said following the launch of the initiative, the number of birth in the state would increase by 30 per cent while the healthcare facility utilisation would also rise to 60 per cent.

While inaugurating the steering and technical working committees, the governor stated that members would oversee all the reproductive, maternal, newborn and Child health (RMNCH) programmes in the state, while giving insights into the direction things should go.

He assured that the state, through the initiative, would meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) number three, which targets improving maternal health.

“The T’omo Ti’ya’ initiative as the name suggests is for mother and child. It is one key way through which we will be meeting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) number three, which targets improving maternal health. Our plan is to ensure that qualitative maternal and child healthcare services are offered at minimal cost. This will enable us meet the objectives of this initiative.

“We are aware that in 2023, when this administration will be winding down, there will be another NDHS report. When that report comes out, we would like to see drastic reductions in these negative indices. Our goal is to reduce maternal mortality by 30 per cent and reduce neonatal, infant and child mortality by 20 per cent in Oyo State.”

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Bashir Bello, said the initiative was meant to ensure the welfare of the women before, during and after birth, particularly the new life they are bringing forth.

He said the state was committed to improving the health sector and changing the undesirable indices recorded in the National Child Health. The Commissioner further hinted that the government would work towards seeing that every pregnant woman is insured with the support of local governments.