From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Chairman, Oyo State House of Assembly Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Ademola Olusegun Popoola, representing Ibadan South-East state constituency II, is dead.

He succumbed to death on Wednesday morning after he lost a long battle to kidney-related ailments at the age of 45. Medical experts at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, tried assiduously to save his life, but it was to no avail.

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of the state has expressed shock over Popoola’s death, describing the lawmaker’s death as sad, painful and a huge loss to the state. He commiserated with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, on whose platform Popoola was elected into the House and had even secured a ticket to seek another term.

A statement by the Special Assistant (Print Media) to the governor, Moses Alao, indicated that the governor equally expressed heartfelt condolences to the Speaker of the House, Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin and the entire House of Assembly members, the lawmaker’s immediate family and the Ibadan South-East Constituency II.

The Speaker, Ogundoyin described as grievous the death of Popoola, saying: “The news of the death of one of the most active, vibrant and resourceful lawmakers in the Ninth Oyo State House of Assembly, Ademola Popoola, popularly called Popson came to me and everyone in the House as a rude shock. We are deeply saddened and grieved by this painful and untimely exit of one of us. This is unbearable.

“He was a patriotic, selfless and hardworking lawmaker, who gave his best for the service of Oyo State House of Assembly, his constituents and indeed the entire people of Oyo State. I have been visiting him in the hospital and he has been showing signs of recovery. Little did I know that I was seeing him for the last time few days ago when I went in company of some lawmakers. We just lost a bridge builder, a man of peace and a gentleman par-excellent . He will be sorely missed by everyone of us.”

“My condolences to his entire family, his wife and children and to the good people of Ibadan SouthEast State Constituency. We are however happy that he has not died in vain. His humanitarian and political legacies live on. I also condole with the Oyo State Government and the entire PDP family in the State on this irreplaceable loss.”

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in the state has described his demise as very sad and tragic. The state chairman of PDP, Dayo Ogungbenro in a press release made available to newsmen by the party’s state Publicity Secretary, Akeem Olatunji, said plans were already in place to fly the deceased abroad for better medical attention before his death.

Expressing deep sadness over the death of the lawmaker, Oyo PDP said the entire party in the state has been thrown into mourning over Popoola’s death. The party commiserated with Governor Makinde, who is the leader of the party in the state and entire south Western Nigeria.

While specially commending Governor Makinde for his personal efforts towards saving Late Popoola’s life, the party said Governor Makinde was fully committed to ensure he was flown abroad for better medical care but for the national holiday occasioned by the Sallah break, Popoola’s medical trip was delayed. The party also expressed its condolences to the Oyo State House of Assembly, the Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin, and the House leadership, wife and members of his family.