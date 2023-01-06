From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Leadership crisis has hit the Association of Cattle Dealers in Oyo State as the chairman of the association, Alhaji Salau Moruf, has purportedly been removed from office and his position, as well as other executive positions have been declared vacant, until they are filled by bonafide members of the association.

This was contained in a petition written by five zonal leaders of the association, through their legal counsel, J.A. Abubakar, from the Chambers of Titilola A. Dauda and Co., Akingbile, Ibadan, Oyo State, to the Commissioner for Agriculture in Oyo State. The letter has, however, been received in the office of the commissioner.

The letter, dated January 5, 2023, was entitled: Letter of Notification and Disclaimer. It was signed by the association’s chairman in Oke-Ogun, Mohammed Ismail; the association’s chairman in Akinyele Owolowo Cattle Dealers’ Association; Alhaji Dauda Adewole (also known as Yaayi); the Igbo-Ora/Ibarapa chairman, Raheem Moruf; the Fasola Settlement chairman, Alhaji Adelakun Mufutau; and Saki West Local Government Chairman, Alhaji Garuba Mohammed-Awal.

It read in part: “We are solicitors to Association of Cattle Dealers, Oyo State, Mohammed Ismail, Alhaji Dauda Adewole (also known as Yaayi), Raheem Moruf, Alhaji Adelakun Mufutau and Alhaji Garuba Mohammed-Awal, hereinafter referred to as out clients, and on whose express instructions we act.

“Our clients informed us and the verified information do loses that one Alhaji Salami Moruf was their chairman as far back as 2010 and that his conduct and or action had contravened the provisions of Article 7(I) of the Constitution of our clients’ association – Association of Cattle Dealers, Oyo State, which provides that ‘the tenure of office of each officer is four years. Any officer could be re-elected for another term.’

“However, since the expiration of the said Alhaji Salau Moruf’s chairmanship tenure in 2010 he has been parading himself as the chairman of out clients’s association when actually he had never been re-elected and ot re-nominated for second term to br able to continue holding the post of chairmanship and or any post of our clients’ association after the expiration of his first tenure since 2010 till date.

“We further inform your good office and the general public that any act and ot action taken by the said Alhaji Salau Moruf since 2010 till today is illegal, null and void and also contravened the provisions of the constitution of our clients’ association.

“Although our clients did not dispute the fact that Alhaji Salau Moruf was the chairman of their great association from 2006 to 2010. However, his tenure as chairman had expired since 2010, pursuant to the provision of Article 7 (I) of the constitution of Association of Cattle Dealers, Oyo State and he had ceased to be the chairman of out clients’ association, and we humbly put your good office and the general public on notice in that regard.

“We further hereby put your good office and the general public on notice that the entire executive positions of Association of Cattle Dealers, Oyo State, are hereby vacant until another credible election is conducted to fill the said vacant positions by the bonafide members of the association themselves.

“Our clients have also informed us that it has come to their knowledge that Alhaji Salau Moruf is planning to inaugurate an association called National Association of Cattle Breeders and Dealers Association of Nigeria (NACBDAN) in Ibadan, Oyo State on January 8, 2023.”

“Our clients further informed us that their association, Association of Cattle Dealers, Oyo State is not an affiliate of the National Association of Cattle Breeders and Dealers Association of Nigeria (NACBDAN), and neither does their association have anything to do with the National Association of Cattle Breeders and Dealers Association of Nigeria (NACBDAN).”

When phone call was made to the embattled chairman, Alhaji Salau Moruf, for his reaction, another person picked the call, saying his phone is not with him.