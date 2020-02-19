Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in Oyo State, yesterday called off its three weeks old strike, which local government workers embarked on, based on the crisis rocking the leadership of councils in the state.

The union has, however, directed its members to return to work immediately from today, saying it has reviewed the prevalent situation and has no reason not to vacate the sit-at-home order.

NULGE Secretary, Chucks Nwankwo, in a circular, entitled: ‘Resumption of Duty,’ with reference number NULGE/OYS.4/VOL.VII/64, commended “the cooperation and solidarity of our members with the sit-at-home directive, issued in the wake of the leadership feud in our respective local governments and having reviewed the prevalent situation, resolved that our members resume work immediately with effect from February 19, 2020.”

Titilola-Sodo also told newsmen that the strike was suspended because peace has returned to the councils, adding that he had said at the commencement of the strike that the action would not be called off until security of workplace and workers were guaranteed.