From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Ahead of the Saturday May 15, 2021 local government election, the Executive Council of Oyo State, has approved N275.5million for the production of 2.6million ballot papers for the poll.

Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, made this known on Tuesday when he briefed journalists on the outcome of the executive council meeting, presided over by Governor Seyi Makinde.

He stated that the contract was awarded to the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company Plc, Lagos, for transparency and maximum security of the sensitive materials for the election.

Olatubosun explained that the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) had sought for the approval from the executive council.

Giving the breakdown of the money, he said the contract was awarded at the rate of N100 per sheet, which amounts to N260million, adding that the Value Added Tax (VAT) on the contract is N19.5million, making a total of N275.5million.

In the same vein, Commissioner for Public Work, Infrastructural and Transportation, Dr. Kehinde Sangodoyin, also stated at the briefing that the executive council also approved N1.2billion for the reconstruction of Oyo State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja, saying the old one that was demolished recently demeaned the status of the state.

The new lodge, he said, would have the Governor’s Lodge, Deputy Governor’s Lodge and some chalets and would be built under the alternative project funding of the state. The project, he said, would take six months.