From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the chairmanship and counsellor-ship election conducted in 32 out of the 33 local government areas of Oyo State.

The election was conducted at the weekend by the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC).

But the election was suspended in Ido Local Government Area by the electoral umpire due to omission of the logo of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) on the ballot papers. However, the election has been rescheduled for Wednesday, May 26.

The PDP chairmanship candidates were declared winners across the 32 councils where the elections have been concluded by the OYSIEC Chairman, Isiaka Olagunju, after returning officers for each of the local government had announced the results at the headquarters of the commission at Agodi, Ibadan.

Meanwhile, PDP Secretary, Wasiu Adeleke, has said all the 32 elected chairmen would be sworn in by Governor Seyi Makinde, today at the House of Chiefs, Parliament Building, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.