Oyo State Government has announced various measures to prevent spread of coronavirus in schools, as students in primary and secondary schools are preparing to resume school on July 6.

Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Olasunkanmi Olaleye, disclosed this in a statement, yesterday, in Ibadan.

Olaleye said various training had been given to categories of school heads, principals and teachers on how to monitor and report any sign of illness that showed symptoms of COVID-19 to the authority.

He said an Emergency Operation Centres (EOCs) has been set up in the state capital, at zonal levels and incident managers appointed for each school that would report any emergency directly to the EOCs through special communication lines.

Olaleye said each class would have a warder whose obligation is to relate with the incident managers on his or her observations.

“Among the measures are the compulsory hand-washing points at the school entrances and at the entrance of each classroom as well as alcohol-based sanitiser for the use of students and teachers.

“Throughout last week, what we have been doing was to train school heads and teachers of public and private schools, preparing them for this task of taking firm control of preventing the spread of COVID-19 into our schools as we resume.

“Each school has been mandated to strictly enforce social distancing and observe other protocols against COVID-19 among teachers and students as laid down by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

“Students are to come to school with their face masks and follow instructions on the guidelines from the management, these are imperative since the government cannot lockdown forever and education is an aspect of life that should not be allowed to suffer.

“I can boldly tell you that with these measures in place, the children are safer with us in school than many homes,” he said.