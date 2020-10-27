Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Alado of Ado-Awaye in Iseyin Local Government Area of Oyo State, Oba Ademola Folakanmi, has said the Iyake lake, one of the two suspended lakes in the world, has the tourism potential of increasing the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of Oyo State by 50 per cent, if effectively harnessed.

The monarch stated this at a press conference in Iyaganku, Ibadan, ahead of the maiden Iyake Festival, scheduled to hold in December 2021.

Daily Sun gathered that the first suspended lake, known as Hanging Lake, is in Colorado, U.S. has been fully developed, while the Iyake Lake in Ado-Awaye, Oyo State, Nigeria, the second, has suffered neglect for many years.

Oba Folakanmi said the lake in Colorado, has been generating 50 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Colorado, infering that the government of Oyo State has also been losing 50 per cent of its GDP for neglecting the Iyake suspended lake.

It was learnt that Oyo is generating about N3billion as IGR monthly, but developing the Iyake lake could attract tourists and boost its revenue the more.

“Iyake Suspended Lake is not only unique for being the only natural one in the world, it is also unique for being a spiritual source, a medical source, an emotional resource, an educative and cultural resource destination in concept and nature.