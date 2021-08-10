From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

OYO State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has approved the release of promotion letters to qualified civil and public servants, who are eligible for elevation to the next levels for 2017 to 2020 promotions.

The governor granted approval for the promotion that were not done for four consecutive years despite the prevalent economic crunch.

He said the promotions would take effect nominally, either from January or July of each year for each of the considered eligible officers in line with the statutory promotion parameters and that the financial effective date of promotion would start from August 1, 2021.

“All the officers that have been duly promoted will begin to collect their letters of promotion without further delay,” he said.

Oyo State Civil Service Commission Chairman, Kamoru Abiodun Aderibigbe, in collaboration with appropriate ministries, departments and agencies of government in the state had meticulously processed the promotions to ensure due diligence.

Aderibigbe, however, enjoined all civil and public servants to reciprocate the kind gesture of Governor Makinde by putting in their best in the service of the state.

He also gave kudos to Makinde over his commitment to making life better for workers, pensioners and the entire people of the state.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.