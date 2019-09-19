Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Ahead of the conduct of local government election in Oyo State in the first quarter of 2020, Governor Seyi Makinde, has approved the composition of the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC).

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, made this known in a statement he issued in Ibadan on Thursday.

Makinde has, however, forwarded names eight nominees that are expected to form OYSIEC board to the Oyo State House of Assembly for considering in a letter dated September 18,2019.

The governor had said on many occasions that his administration would conduct council poll within the first three months of next year and that the election would be held into the 33 local government areas recognised by the constitution of Nigeria, while appointments would be made into the 35 local council development areas (LCDAs).

The letter read in part: “I wish to inform Your Rt. Honourable and other Honourable Members of the composition of the State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC). The following personalities have been considered suitable, based on their track records, to oversee and conduct elections into the local governments in the state.”

The letter listed a legal practitioner, Mr. Isiaka Olagunju, as chairman of the commission. Seven other nominees are Messrs Adeniyi Afeez Babatunde, Olanrewaju Emmanuel, Kumi Agboola, Remi Ayoade, Sunday Falan and Adeojo Elias, as well as Alhaja Ganiyat Saka, as members.