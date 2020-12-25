From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved payment of 13th month salary for civil servants in the state in the spirit of yuletide.

He made the disclosure when he spoke during a get-together organised to mark his 53rd birthday celebrations at Saki town on Oke Ogun axis of the state on Friday.

Makinde stated that the bonus would be paid next week, having paid December salary a few days to this year’s Christmas.

The governor, however, lauded civil servants for their support for his administration since he took over the reins of power in the state on May 29, 2019.

He also promised that his administration has resolved to enhance the working conditions of the civil servants and build their capacities with a view optimising their potentials.

The Head of Service, Mrs. Ololade Agboola, in her address, gave kudos to the incumbent administration in the state for the prompt payment of salaries and other bonuses, including the 13th month salary.

She explained that December salary was paid before Christmas so that civil servants could have money and enough time to shop for Christmas and meet other financial obligations.

According to Agboola, Makinde is a governor who is passionate about their welfare of civil servants. He added that the governor has a fantastic and harmonious relationship with civil servants and pensioners in the state.

She noted that that the administration, since assumption of office, has embarked on regular and prompt payment of salaries and pensions, as well as sponsorship of training and retraining for civil servants. She also stated with commendation that the housing and car loans for civil servants have been increased by the administration.