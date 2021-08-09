From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has approved the release of promotion letters to qualified civil servants who are eligible for elevation to the next levels for the outstanding years 2017 to 2020 promotions.

The governor had granted approval for the promotion that was not done for four consecutive promotion years despite the prevailing economic crunch.

He stated that the promotions would take effect nominally, either from January or July of each year for each of the considered eligible officers in line with the statutory promotion parameters. He added that the financial effective date of promotion would start from August 1.

‘All the officers that have been duly promoted will begin to collect their letters of promotion without further delay,’ he stated.

The Oyo State Civil Service Commission in collaboration with appropriate Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government in the state had meticulously processed the promotions to ensure due diligence.

Kamorudeen Aderibigbe, the chairman of the commission, enjoined all civil and public servants in the state to reciprocate the kind gesture of Governor Makinde by putting in their best in the service of the state.

He also gave kudos to Governor Makinde over his commitment to making life better for workers, pensioners and the entire people of the state.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.