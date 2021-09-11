From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde has welcomed the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) decision to unveil a Female Squad in the state.

The governor promised continuous support for the Corps in carrying out its duties and obligations to the citizens of Oyo State and Nigeria.

Governor Makinde made the commitment while on a courtesy visit to NSCDC Commandant General Ahmed Audi at the Corps National Headquarters, Abuja, where he congratulated the CG on his new appointment and expressed satisfaction on his performance so far as a pragmatic leader who has given the Corps a facelift within a very short period.

CG Audi had informed the governor of plans to unveil the Female Squad in Oyo State to tackle specialised crime and protect the vulnerable in the state, most especially women and school children who are mostly soft targets with high ransom values for bandits and kidnappers.

Governor Makinde commended the CG for putting the Corps back on track and assured of his readiness to support the flag-off of the NSCDC Female Squad with a donation of operational vehicles which has already been procured for the Corps and other security agencies in the state.

Governor Makinde maintained that his government will support and motivate the Corps in order to contribute more to the maintenance of peace and order in the state.

He appreciated the CG for the deployment of Commandant David Adaralewa to Oyo State Command and described him as a thoroughbred officer who has been working assiduously to fight crime in the state with renewed zeal and commitment, reiterating that his government enjoys enormous cooperation from all service commanders including the Civil Defence Corps.

He went on to assure the CG that he will try in his capacity as the sitting governor to give strategic support to encourage, motivate and boost the morale of corps personnel to give their best and function effectively to fulfil his desire of making Oyo State one of the most peaceful states in the country.

Dr Audi appreciated the governor for taking the time off his very busy schedule to visit the Corps, as this provides an opportunity to deliberate on important security and policy issues critical to the development and sustenance of strategies to enhance the state security architecture.

Speaking through DCC Olusola Odumosu, Director Press and Public Relations, NSCDC NHQ, Abuja, yesterday Audi stated that the NSCDC will continue to support the governor in his effort to guarantee law and order, peace and tranquillity in the state by effectively delivering on its mandate and ensuring that all criminal elements within the state, including vandals of the nation’s collective wealth and assets, are prevented from carrying out their nefarious activities.

He further stated that the new state commandant has his full backing to deal decisively with lawbreakers and flush out all criminal elements in the state from their hideouts.

Audi reassured that the Corps will continue to safeguard lives and protect critical public and private assets and infrastructures in the state without fear or favour or any form of compromise, stressing that the Corps will not condone any form of indiscipline or sabotage from either its personnel or anybody.

He reiterated that the NSCDC will strive to ensure a peaceful ambience as the Corps Rapid Response Squad would be utilised effectively to promote peace and combat all the enemies of the state.

CG Audi thanked the governor for his support to the Corps over the years and equally seized the opportunity to demand more cooperation and donations of equipment such as operational vehicles, ambulances, motorcycles to navigate difficult terrains, communication gadgets and protective equipment.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.