Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Seventy-eight days after he was sworn in, Oyo Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday, inaugurated the state executive council, by swearing-in 14 commissioners.

The ceremony, held at the Executive Council Chambers of the Governor’s Office, Agodi, Ibadan, was attended by top officials of the administration and commissioners were assigned portfolios immediately after the swearing-in.

Four former House of Assembly members, were assigned portfolios as follows, Kehinde Ayoola (Ministry of Environment); Adeniyi Farinto (Ministry of Budget and Planning); Funmilayo Orisadeyi (Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs) and Muyiwa Ojekunle (Ministry of Agriculture).

Former caretaker chairman of Ibadan North West Local Government, Wasiu Olatubosun, is the commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism; son of Senator Monsurat Sunmonu of Oyo Central senatorial district, Seun Asamu, was assigned to the Ministry of Energy.

Director General of the Seyi Makinde Campaign Organisation, Bayo Lawal, is the commissioner for Special Duties; Dawud Sangodoyin is the commissioner for Education and Bashir Abiodun Bello is the commissioner for Health.

Commissioner for Justice is Oyelowo Oyewo; Olasunkanmi Olaleye is commissioner for Establishment; Adeniyi Adebisi is commissioner for Commerce; Abiodun Abdulraheem is commissioner for Land; and Akinola Ojo is commissioner for Finance.

Makinde, in his address, said the inauguration was in consonance with Sections 192 and 193 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), adding that the mandate of each of the commissioners “is to direct, supervise and manage their portfolios. It is, indeed, an honour to welcome you all to be a part of our administration.

Meanwhile, Governor Makinde has reinstated a permanent secretary in the Ministry of Works, Olayinka Alli, who was sacked by the administration of former governor of the state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

Alli is among the 14 new permanent secretaries in the state civil service, comprising five females and nine males, that were sworn-in by Makinde at the Executive Council Chambers of the Governor’s Office, Agodi, Ibadan, yesterday.

The new permanent secretaries also comprised those that were appointed by Ajimobi in April and May, but asked by Makinde to revert to their former positions. Five among them have been identified on the list.

Makinde said the new permanent secretaries were appointed based on seniority and diligence in service.