Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Friday, inaugurated a 22-member committee on community policing being chaired by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, towards strengthening the security architecture of the state.

The ceremony held at the Government House, Oke-Oyinbo, Agodi, Ibadan, was also attended by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Research and Planning, Adeleye Oyebade, who represented the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and Commissioner of Police in the state, Nwachukwu Enwonwu.

The inauguration was personally attended by the Alaafin and Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, as well as other dignitaries. In his acceptance address, Oba Adeyemi, promised that the State Community Policing Advisory Committee (SCPAC), would live up to expectations, describing his selection as chairman of the committee, as a privilege, out of millions of citizens in the state.

Governor Makinde said: “The last six weeks or so have been very tasking and challenging due to the criminal activities at the Akinyele axis of the state, not just with the existential threats posed by the COVID-19 global pandemic, but also of emerging security risks confronting the various federating units.

“Notwithstanding the steady progress made by this administration in partnership with relevant security agencies to ensure the peace and safety of individuals, communities and public property in the state, there is a compelling need to continually deepen and expand our security architecture in such a manner that we can preempt and arrest any untoward development.

“Of weighty consideration in this regard is the necessity to bolster our community policing apparatus. Urgent steps are, therefore, required to avert a possible breakdown of law and order. It is axiomatic that the security of any state or nation is a shared responsibility between the government, law enforcement agencies, and the people.

“And, as I have always said, the job of security is too serious, too important and too demanding to be left to law enforcement agencies alone. Community policing provides us with a strong platform to leverage this partnership. Through the collaboration of the police, the people, and the government, it enables us to improve the processes and structures that engender peace-building, preserve our collective security, enhance the credibility of our criminal justice system and deliver better-policing services.

“I trust in the abilities of these men (committee members) to liaise with not just the police but all relevant stakeholders to advise, identify and nip problems in the bud before they escalate into full-blown security challenges. I want to emphasise that the three major partners in the community policing process are the people, the police, and the government. In this partnership, the relationship must be such that it is consensus-oriented, promotes accountability, and elicits the appropriate action necessary to preserve our collective peace and security.

“These must be backed with appropriate and decisive action by the police to elicit goodwill and inspire confidence. One key factor that enables problem-solving is the development and deployment of an incident management programme. In suggesting solutions, we are to prioritize diplomacy and carefully weigh the intended and unintended consequences of any action.”

However, Adamu, in his message, delivered by Oyebade, who noted that an atmosphere of peace was evident in the state, said: “It is envisioned that the full implementation of the community policing will help address or mitigate the security challenges currently confronting us as a nation. The project is therefore, one that is very dear to the Nigeria Police Force, whose vision is to be a leading national, professional, efficient law enforcement organisation as it boldly steps out on a genuine mission to provide safety and security in Nigerian communities, protect and respect human rights and promote community partnership in preventing and controlling social order.

“The state Community Policing Advisory Committee inaugurated here today(Friday), shall be the custodian of community policing in the state. It is the highest advisory committee that also reports to the governor. It is going to be saddled with the responsibility of dealing with community policing policy natters. The committee is also expected to hold a quarterly general meeting to review activities of community policing in the local government areas with particular reference to its success or otherwise, challenges and solutions to problems identified.”

Oyo CP, Enwonwu also states: “Community Policing is in essence, collaboration between the Police and the community that identifies and solves community related problems. With this in place, the Police will no longer be custodian and order as all members of the community will become active allies in the efforts to enhance the security, safety and quality of the neighborhood watch.”