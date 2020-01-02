Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has been commended for appointing young and vibrant persons as caretaker chairman for Iseyin Local Government and sole administrators for the two local council development areas that were carved out the local government.

The commendation was given by a group comprising natives of Iseyin under the aegis of Ebedi Frontliners Iseyin (EFI) in a statement made available to reporters in Ibadan by Publicity Secretary of the group, Alhaji Segun Fasasi, on Thursday, after their New Year emergency meeting held at Iseyin.

The three individuals that were sworn-in recently to man the affairs of Iseyin Local Government, Iseyin; Araromi LCDA, Awaye; and Iseyin South, Koso, are Messrs Mufutau Abilawon, Ogunleke Timothy and Raheem Ajibola respectively.

Abilawon, until his appointment, was a vice-principal of a public secondary school, while Ogunleke was a local executive member of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT). Ajibola owns a school for people with special needs in Iseyin.

Makinde had in December 2019 sworn-in 33 caretaker chairmen for the 33 local government areas of the state, as well as 35 sole administrators for the 35 LCDAs in the state.

“The Governor has once again demonstrated his welfarist agenda by picking the youths that really understand the hopes and aspirations of their local communities to take the saddles at the local government council, especially in Iseyin,” the statement read.

“These individuals are well known in their different fields of endeavours and know where the shoe pinches. They will know what solution to apply to ease the burden of living among our people in the areas of education, health, environmental system among others,” the statement continued.

The group enjoined the caretaker chairmen to key into the radical approach of the state government on the issue of solid waste management, adding that they should also devise initiatives that would guarantee effective solid waste management techniques based on the peculiarities of each council.

“The Chairmen and Sole Administrators that were sworn in were given a mandate by the Governor to quickly fashion out ways to end the menace of indiscriminate waste disposal, particularly at the local communities.

“Local problems might defy urban solutions, let them come up with radical approaches that will solve the problem once and for all. The funds that are monthly injected to refuse disposal system in the state is better used in other areas,” the statement said.