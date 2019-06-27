Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has named a former minority whip of the House of Representatives and former publicity secretary of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Chief Babatunde Oduyoye, as his special adviser on Strategy and Political Matters.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, said the appointment was approved by the House of Assembly. Oduyoye, Adisa noted, is expected to bring on board his over 30 years of political experience as a national leader of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), an Afenifere chieftain and a former member of the House of Representatives.

The new special adviser holds a Master’s degree in Peace and Conflict Studies, from the University of Ibadan, where he also had his undergraduate studies in Psychology. He was elected President of the Students’ Union Government of the university, between 1985 and 1986. Adisa further said that besides serving two terms in the House of Representatives, representing Ibadan North-West/Ibadan South-West Federal Constituency between 1999 and 2007, Oduyoye has also been a businessman and a stakeholder in the hotel and tourism industry.