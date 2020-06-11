Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has presented staff of office to the newly installed Okere of Sakiland in Saki West Local Government area of the state, Oba Khalid Olabisi, Ilugbemidepo Oyedepo III.

The installation and presentation of staff of office took place more than seven years after the demise of the former monarch, Oba Olatoyese Kelani, who joined his ancestors on April 5, 2013.

Chief of Staff to Governor Makinde, Chief Bisi Ilaka, presented the staff of office to the University of Lagos trained surveyor, Oba Olabisi, on behalf of the governor in Saki on Thursday, which is about 154 kilometres from Ibadan, the state capital, and a border town between Nigeria and Republic of Benin.

The new monarch, in his acceptance speech, enjoined government to help in restoring the power of Sakiland as the food basket of the state, as he further solicited government’s support for farmers, which is the main occupation of the 10 local government areas of Oke-Ogun axis of the state. He also lamented poor prices and patronage of the foreigners in buying farm produce in the Oke-Ogun area.

Oba Olaniyi, however, appealed to the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde “to kindly set up eye clinic in Sakiland because eye problem is one of the challenges our people are facing. We also want you to help us to complete the dualisation of our road here in Saki.”

Makinde, however, assured the people of Saki and the entire Oke-Ogun that his government would complete all the ongoing projects in the zone, while new ones would also be initiated and executed.

His words: “Following the demise of the late Okere of Saki, Oba Olarinre Olatoyese Kelani on 5th April, 2013, the town waited for over six years without a ruler. The untoward lack of progress this incident brought to the town can best be imagined. Developments were at its ebb.

“However, I am happy to see that the ruling house which is expected to produce an Oba saw reason to work as family, which eventually paid off with the emergence of a young, vibrant and cerebral king.

“I wish to add that following the patience and civility of the people, coupled with my administration non interference policy, we are here today, celebrating the choice of the people with the presentation of staff of office to our oba, having noted that due diligence and processes were followed in the appointment.

“I wish to enjoin the king to always be alive to his traditional responsibilities by serving and protecting the interest of his people, and at the same time give unflinching support to government. This will usher in, the needed peace, a veritable ingredient for the cherished development.

“I am to express my profound gratitude to the good people of Sakiland and Oyo State in general for your belief and trust in my capacity to effectively bring the desired changes. I enjoin you to sustain your trust in my administration so as to enhance the drive for good governance that would engender peace, security, quality education, effective health service delivery, sustainable value chain agriculture, which will attract foreign investors and bring forth a prosperous economy.”