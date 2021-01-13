From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has in less than two years reinstated over 900 civil servants unjustly dismissed by past state administrations, the Head of Service in the state, Mrs Ololade Agboola, said on Wednesday.

Agboola made the disclosure in her address at an inter-religious service to usher in the New Year held at the Governor’s Office Car Park, Ibadan.

According to her: ‘As someone who believes in a fair hearing, equity and justice, His Excellency approved the reinstatement of over 900 dismissed staff in the state civil/public service by previous administrations.

‘They have been placed back on a nominal roll, while those with favourable court judgments are having negotiation on payment of arrears of salaries due to them.

‘Just recently, another committee was set up to look into the incessant appeals that were submitted by more people who felt they were unjustly treated.’

Agboola warned workers to brace up and be more committed to the discharge of their duties, warning that every infraction would not go unpunished.

‘All forms of misconduct, such as docility, nonchalant attitude, lateness to work, truancy, disloyalty and others will not be tolerated.

‘This administration is poised to recognising meritocracy and only workers, who distinguished themselves as outstanding, will be given the due recognition.’

Agboola also enjoined workers to take seriously the adherence to all COVID-19 protocols. She stated that the government had provided nose masks, hand wash machines, and sanitisers for all agencies.

‘All administrative heads of Ministries, Departments Agencies (MDAs) are to kindly ensure that members of staff make use of these protective equipment and adhere to other safety protocols, which include social distancing, reduction in a number of visitors that come in contact with members of staff and also conduct of virtual meetings as much as possible. I, therefore, admonish you to continue observing these protocols for the safety of all,’ she stated.