From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday, took the first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in the state.

The vaccine was administered on him by the Chairman, Oyo State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Muideen Olatunji, at the Executive Chambers of the Governor’s Office, Agodi, Ibadan.

The symbolic vaccination was also extended to Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun. She was also vaccinated by Dr Olatunji.

With the vaccination, Governor Makinde became the first male to receive the vaccine in the state, while Adeosun emerged as the first female to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Oyo.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.