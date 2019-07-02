Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday, swore in the first female Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Olubamiwo Adeosun, saying her experience would propel the achievements of his administration to dwarf the ‘meagre returns’ recorded by past governments.

The ceremony took place at the Executive Council Chambers of the Governor’s Office, Agodi, Ibadan.

Until her appointment, Adeosun, who promised to serve the people and not betray the confidence reposed in her by the governor, was the country implementation lead of the Shell Business Operations (SBO), Nigeria.

She hails from Mato, Oranyan in Ibadan North East Local Government Area of the state.

“The essence of governance is service to the people, and I have no doubt that the new SSG will propel this government to expected cruising level, such that the achievements we will be rolling out within the first 100 days would more than dwarf the meagre returns some of the past governments recorded even in eight years.

“Arriving at the choice of Adeosun, we have picked a person, whose wealth of experience would lift the standard of our service delivery and performance. Profile speaks for her.

“She has been a well-trained pharmacist with capacities in different sectors of human and personnel development. She has worked in our Nigerian terrain and abroad. She has a world view that would easily afford her the opportunity to make the difference on the job,” the governor said.

Meanwhile, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the eight-year rule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

It said APC should be ashamed of former governor Abiola Ajimobi’s clueless governance in the state.

The PDP said a statement issued by the APC in defence of the mindless looting of the state was an affront on the sensibilities of the people.

PDP Publicity Secretary, Akeem Olatunji, in a statement, accused the leadership of the APC of sticking out their necks to defend mindless looting of the common patrimony of the people of Oyo State.

It said the APC has remained bewildered by the smart ways Governor Makinde outmanoeuvred all booby traps set to derail his administration by the APC.

“We are highly embarrassed that any leader of the APC, a party that has perpetually claimed its live for anti-corruption at the national level, could launch out and defend mismanagement and outright looting in the state.

“We are appalled that the said APC leaders saw nothing wrong in the illegal payment of N2 billion to a firm for the Moniya-Iseyin Road and the disappearance of the company that received that sum as well as the justification being offered for the illegal local government structure hurriedly put in place by the Ajimobi administration,” the PDP said.

In another development, Governor Makinde inaugurated a seven-man panel to look into the accounts of the 33 local government councils and 35 local council development areas between January 2018 and May 2019.

He also inaugurated a five-member visitation panel, each, to look into the management crises in the Oke-Ogun Polytechnic, Saki and The Ibarapa Polytechnic, Eruwa.

The seven-man panel for the LGAs and LCDAs, is chaired by Justice S. L. Popoola while the two other committees are chaired by a retired permanent secretaries in the state civil service, Mr. Toyin Akanmu and Mr. Wole Oladokun.

“The seven-man committee is expected to investigate any dealing with the funds of local government and local council development area, and other matters as they affect the local government, and retrieve all monies traceable to any individual, and impound any equipment traceable to any individual.

“We, therefore, give this committee six weeks to complete their assignment.

“While the visitation panels to look into the management crises in the Oke-Ogun Polytechnic, Saki and The Ibarapa Polytechnic Eruwa have been mandated to commence work immediately and conclude the task within three weeks from the date of their inauguration.”