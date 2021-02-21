From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration in Oyo State is set to offset the promotion arrears of workers in the civil service in the state that have been stagnated for four years.

The assurance was given at the weekend by the Chairman, Oyo State Civil Service Commission, Alhaji Kamorudeen Aderibigbe, ahead of the training exercise for Directors of Administration, Directors of Personnel, and Directors of Finance in the State Civil Service, towards conducting a hitch-free promotion exercise for the workers.

According to him, the decision of Governor Makinde to offset the arrears of promotion was in conformity with the administration’s welfarism policy and the realisation that the workers have labored for the said period without being elevated as stated in the civil service code.

He stated that the governor has also declared in his media chat over the weekend that there would now be the post of Tutor-General in the state teaching service, under the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) and the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), which will have equivalent position with a Permanent Secretary in the State Civil Service, while workers in the state service now have the chance to be elevated to level seventeen before retirement.

“The governor has already approved Tutor-General for teachers which is an equivalent of a Permanent Secretary, he said it on the television over the weekend that he has approved that while civil servants will now have the opportunity of rising to level seventeen in their service tenure as announced by the governor during the new year interfaith service by the governor,” Aderibigbe said.

He continued: “For the 35years I have spent in Civil Service, I have never seen a governor that has been so magnanimous as Governor Seyi Makinde, conducting four years promotion at a go is not an easy thing, he has sacrificed so much for the civil and public servants, because they form the bulk of the economy of the State,

“After this exercise, there won’t be arrears of promotion any longer, you know we are going to be due for 2017 to 2020, and by the end of this year, all MDAs must have gotten their data corrected so that as early as 2022 we will be doing the 2021 promotion, so this government is working on not leaving any arrears of promotion at the expiration of its first four years in office so that when the governor comes in for the second term, it will be a smooth ride for the workers in terms of their elevation at work.

“We are trying to prepare for the exercise and we are going to train all Directors of administration, Directors of Personnel and Directors of Finance on the promotion exercise because it will involve those three offices, there are some Ministries with Directors of Administration and Directors of Finance and Administration, there are some with Directors of Administration and Directors of Personnel, where we have the three, they will all attend the training to sensitize them on the need for uniformity in the way the promotion exercise will be done.”