Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State triumphed at the Court of Appeal, Ibadan Division, on Wednesday against the 33 local government chairmen and the 35 chairmen of Local Douncil Development Areas (LCDAs) that his administration sacked on May 29, 2019.

All the 68 chairmen were elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday May 12, 2018, when the late Senator Abiola Ajimobi was the governor of the state. They had obtained an injunction from the Oyo State High Court on May 6, 2019, that restrained the governor of the state, the state House of Assembly and agents of government from sacking them.

The sacked chairmen had held on to the injunction when Makinde’s administation sacked them that the government had no power to dissolve local government executive councils. But the government under Makinde approached the Court of Appeal and sought to quash the order, telling the higher court that the injunction was speculative because he had not been sworn in as governor when it was obtained.

However, in the unanimous judgment of the Court of Appeal, read by Justice Simon Haruna Tsammani, supported by Justices Olujinmi Bada and Afolashade Ayodeji, the order of the lower court was set aside on the grounds that it was speculative and premature at the time it was obtained because the incumbent administration had not come to power then.