From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Former Minister of Power and Steel, Elder Wole Oyelese, has said the outstanding performances of Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will make 2023 a bad year for the opposition parties in the state.

He berated members of the party who are in the habit of joining opposition members to spread fake news about the administration of Makinde, describing such habit as embarrassing and unacceptable.

Oyelese, a chieftain of PDP, in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan, the state capital, on Tuesday, spoke against the backdrop of the controversies trailing the exit of Makinde from the official WhatsApp group page of the party in the state, over a video clip criticising the administration over the security situation in the state, especially in Ibarapa zone of the state.

According to him, “The opposition is already challenged and frustrated by the performance of the PDP government in Oyo State and they know 2023 is already a bad year for them in Oyo State politics. It therefore behoves all of us to rally round our party and governor to do more for the welfare of the people of the state.”

Oyelese appealed to the “good people of Oyo State to keep supporting the governor and the PDP for further good governance and certainty of adequate security. The current national state of insecurity will soon become a thing of the past in Oyo State.

“Solutions to security matters as we all know are usually not social media material; so not constantly talking by government does not definitely mean that the security operatives under the supervision of the governor are sleeping. I appeal to all our compatriots to be patient and co-operate with government at this critical time. The whole world will soon see the effort of government come to fruition.

Oyelese, in the statement, tagged: Be Good Partymen, stated: “As the foremost living founding father of the PDP in Oyo State, I am once more deeply constrained to call on party members and leaders to be good and true party men and stop helping the enemies to destroy our great party by actions and statements that may make the opposition cast aspersions on the governor and the party.

“I find it quite embarrassing and unacceptable for anyone who is a party man to project the deliberate distraction and falsehood of the opposition and at the same time asking the governor of the state to react to the content of a spurious video which at best is fake news. The actions of party people who say or do things that don’t add value to the image of the party should be roundly condemned and stopped by the appropriate party organs.

“In the circumstances on ground, based on available information, the governor would be right to ignore and distance himself from people who instead of helping him are unwittingly embarrassing and distracting him. Loyal party men are expected at times like this to rise up and defend their platform.

“Our enemies who are mostly lazy armchair ‘administration experts’ are all out to blackmail this administration and our party in Oyo State over the unfortunate national state of insecurity. The enemies of this administration will stop at nothing to greatly exaggerate the true position of things in order to turn the people against us. It is therefore not our responsibility to help their dastardly act and scheme by any act of commission or omission on the part of our members and leaders.”

Oyelese, however, appealed to all true PDP leaders in the state, “who are rightly aggrieved to please continue to exercise maturity at this time to save the edifice we suffered to build from danger of falling. I agree that it is certainly not a pleasant thing to labour and not be compensated. But it is my belief that things will soon be sorted out and leaders and committed members of the party will be given their due recognition.

“I appeal to Governor Seyi Makinde not to allow himself to be distracted by the frustrated opposition party, knowing fully well that blackmail will be the name of their game at this time. Even though they know that you are up and doing to protect the lives and property of the good people of Oyo State, they will be the last to accept this and praise your effort. You should therefore ignore the detractors and double up on your effort to ensure total security in the state with special attention on Ibarapa and Oke-Ogun axis.”