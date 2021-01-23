From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Oyo State Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Ibrahim Jiji, has appealed to the federal and Oyo State government to arrest Yoruba activist Chief Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho) for alleged assault on the Sarkin Fulani of Oyo State, Alhaji Saliu Abdulkadir.

In a chat with newsmen in Ibadan on Saturday, Jiji said many of MACBAN members in the state are now leaving in fear, with many already fleeing their homes for safety.

‘We are all Nigerians. We must learn how to live in peace. We are all Nigerians. We appreciate and love the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, for saying the truth,’ the Oyo MACBAN leader said.

‘We need to join hands together to ensure we have a peaceful society. Our people are not happy and many of them are living in fear. Some had fled their abode.

‘We want justice for Sarkin Fulani. All those perpetrating the evil must face the wrath of the law. They are not [more] powerful than the government. Who is Sunday Igboho and why is he more powerful than the government?

‘I have said time without number that we have criminals among all the tribes and not peculiar to Fulani. Those who are suffering the injustice now are not the criminals they are hunting for. These are good people and not criminals. Government should do the needful to ensure peace returns to the Ibarapa axis.’