Executive Chairman, Oyo Internal Revenue Service (OYSIRS), John Adeleke, yesterday said the state monthly revenue has increased to N2.7 billion from N1.3 billion.

Adeleke, who made this known at a briefing organised by a group, known as ‘Friends of Seyi Makinde’ in Ibadan, said OYSIRS would continue to build on the progress recorded.

“We intend to keep on this trajectory, we are going to follow the steady trajectory growth until within our first year in office we are able to double Oyo State IGR from where we met it.

“We have to rise to the occasion to ensure the administration of Governor Makinde has all the resources required to prosecute the various programme of the administration,” he said.

He said a lot of resources is required and necessary for government to actualise its good programme.

According to him, Makinde remains firmly focus in moving the people from poverty to prosperity.

“The internally revenue service of the state is fully committed not just to enhance revenue but to ensure revolution in revenue generation activities of the state.

“We have done the ground work, and we believe our efforts so far is bearing fruits.

“We are going to be very creative in the way we collect IGR in the state, blocking all leakages and ensuring we move with modern technology to collect our revenue more effectively and efficiently,” he said.

The chairman said OYSIRS would be engaging those in the informer sector to bring them into the tax net.

Adeleke expressed the determination and commitment of the administration to improve the living standard of the people.