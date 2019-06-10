Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde has said his administration will establish an anti-corruption agency that will be empowered to beam its searchlight on any individual and body in Oyo State, with a view to fighting graft.

The Ninth House of Assembly that will be inaugurated today, he disclosed, would get an executive bill, soon, for the establishment of Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency.

The governor made this known in his address, during a two-day induction programme for members-elect.

Makinde, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, said he would readily waive his immunity to appear before the agency; if he is found not to be above board.

“The first executive bill we are bringing to you is for us to set up an Anti-Corruption Agency for Oyo State. And, I will waive my immunity, if I am found not to be above board, to face that agency.”

Makinde, who said his administration is determined to make the state one of the safest in Nigeria, vowed that pragmatic measures would be put in place to nip insecurity in the bud.

He explained that the decision to proscribe the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), a few days after taking office, was borne out of the resolve to ensure that the state is not held to ransom by a few individuals.

The governor said his government has a blueprint on the security sector, and added that his colleagues in the South West are also working together in that regard.

“We are going to take the security of lives and property seriously. Few days after I was sworn in as governor, we proscribed the NURTW. I told them that we were not interested in stopping them from running their union, because it is registered under the law. But, we cannot allow a few people to hold the state to ransom; in the name of running a union.

“I am talking to the security agencies in the state. We know the flashpoints and we know exactly what needs to be done,” the governor said.

Makinde, who promised to work with the Assembly, to guarantee financial autonomy to the local government areas, said he looks forward to a cordial relationship with the lawmakers, and that he would, also, work with political parties in the state.

“The task before all of us now is to make Oyo state better…I want us to de-emphasise party affiliations. I want this Ninth Assembly to be the best ever in the history of Oyo state.I know you can do it, because some of the qualities that you need to make that happen, you all have them…”