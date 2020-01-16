The Oyo State Command of the NDLEA has arrested 201 suspects for various drug related offences in the state in 2019. The state commander, Josephine Ruth Obi, said the NDLEA has 71 out of the suspects charged to court and convicted by the Federal High Court, given different jail terms ranging from six months to 15years:

“Also, the command seized 3703.581kg of Cannabis Sativa with some other substances of abuse. We also uncovered a secret notorious skushi (a derivative pot pourri of illicit and controlled drugs) factory in Ibadan, which led to arrest of 291litres of skushi.

“We have no fever than 15 persons undergoing counseling and eight were rehabilitated and are doing well in the society. We also gave brief drug counseling intervention to 143 persons in the 2020 under reviews we have started enlightenment campaign against drug and abuse and trafficking in the state is yielding positive result as we reached out to all the Sundry, ranging from primary school and secondary school, teritary institutions, private organization, government establishment.

Barrister Obi added that the command destroyed over 40 hectares of cannabis farm and land in Aba-Tade in Oluyole local government area of the state, over 0.284 hectares of cannabis farm land in igangan, ibarapa north local government in the state.

She advised the public to always report any suspicious movement to the authorities concerned to enable them rid the criminal out of the society.

“I have warn the criminal to relocate from the state we are totally going after them and flush them out of Oyo state.