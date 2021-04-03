From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Oyo State Command, has arrested 95 suspects, comprising 88 males and seven females for various drug offences, which include dealing in Cannabis Sativa, tramadol, Diazepam, cocaine, codeine and Rohypnol.

The State Commander of the agency, Mrs. Josephine Obi, said the suspects were arrested in first quarter of 2021, which was January to March.

According to her, “We recorded the seizure of 580.402kg of Cannabis and other narcotics and psychotropic substances worth N12.410,000.00. This includes 306kg of cannabis sativa, which was seized by the Nigeria Customs Service, but transferred to us in February, 2021.

“During the period under review, 19 defendants were convicted for various drug offences and the sum of N11,400 was forfeited to the Federal Government. The command also seized one locally made pistol with one cartridge, which was transferred to the Nigeria Police.

“The command also gave brief counselling intervention to 13 persons, who used drugs while five clients are presently undergoing residential rehabilitation. Sensitisation programmes to schools are ongoing and we urge schools and other organisations to give our officers platforms to enlighten the students. The command carried out 16 sensitisation lectures at different schools and organisations across the state during this period. The Command featured on four television and four radio programmes.

“We encourage those whose children and wards are involved in drug abuse not to give up on them. Treatment works. They should visit the NDLEA office, where we can take them in or refer them to other centres in the state for treatment and rehabilitation.”

Obi added that reducing drug trafficking and abuse “will go a long way in reducing crimes and insecurity in the state. We urge members of the public to give the command necessary support to stop this menace especially by volunteering credible information on drug dealers in their environment.”

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mrs. Mutiat Okuwobi, gave the breakown of the seizures made within the past three months, said substances seized include diazepam, tramadol, cocaine, rohypnol, codeine, cough syrup with codeine, beverage infused with codeine, and chocolate infused with codeine.