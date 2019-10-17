The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Oyo State Command, has arrested a 42-year-old suspect with 120,902kg of cannabis and other substances of abuse including diazepam, exo15 and tramadol.

The commander, Ralph Igwenagu, said: “Between July and September 2019, the command successfully prosecuted 20 suspects, convicted and sentenced to various jail terms ranging from six months to 10 years.

“Also, the command destroyed three cannabis farmlands at Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government, measuring 0.284 hectares. At Ajayi village, it measured 0.241 hectares and Pako village with 0.249 hectares in Orisunbare community, Oluyole Local Government.

“During our review, 35 persons were counselled and rehabilitated. They were integrated to the society while four other drug dependent persons are still undergoing rehabilitation.

“The command seized 5593.426kg of cannabis with some other substance of abuse. There has been a reduction in the demand for drugs in the state as a result of the activities of the command. Thirty-nine of the suspects charged to court were convicted and given different jail terms.

“The agency gave drug counselling intervention to 102 persons in the year under review. Our enlightenment campaign against drug abuse and trafficking yielded positive results. We went to primary schools, secondary schools, tertiary institutions, private organisations and government establishments.

“Members of the public are advised to always report any suspicious movements and persons to the concerned authorities to enable them rid the society of criminal activities. The NDLEA command is committed to ridding the state and the nation at large of illicit drug abuse and trafficking.”