Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

New Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, has called on rank and file of the police to respect the fundamental human rights of people of the state and ensure discipline in the force.

He made the casll at the police headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan, yesterday when he took over the leadership of the police command from Shina Olukolu, who has been redeployed to serve at the Anti-Fraud Unit (FCID Annex) in Lagos.

Enwonwu, who was grateful to the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, for giving him the opportunity to serve in Oyo State, noted that it is compulsory for the police to respect the fundamental human rights of people as entrenched in the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

He solicited the cooperation of officers in the command in order to reduce crime rate in Oyo, as he also commended Olukolu for the great job he did in the state.

“Officers, go to your various divisions and maintain high level of discipline, as discipline is a core value of the Nigeria Police,” he said.

Enwonwu, however, assured residents that the police would continue to ensure protection of their lives and property and that they should in turn be law-abiding and assist the police with credible intelligence.

A crime free environment, according to him, will enable masses to go out for their day-to-day activities, and attract foreign investors to the state.

Olukolu, who advised Enwonwu to embrace an open door policy in his administration, said in spite of the challenges he faced, a solid security architecture was put in place that helped to reduce crime rate in the state.

“The new commissioner is my course mate, my friend, a colleague and I can assure you that you will enjoy him. I want to enjoin you to extend that hand of fellowship. But be careful because if you take his simplicity for granted you will explain,” he said.