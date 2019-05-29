Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Barely three hours after he was sworn in as executive governor of Oyo State, Mr. Seyi Makinde has appointed Mr. Bisi Ilaka, as his Chief of Staff. Ilaka was the senatorial candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for Oyo Central during this year’s general elections. He had lost to the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), and former Senate Leader, Teslim Folarin. Ilaka, who also contested the Oyo Central senatorial poll in 2015 on the platform of Accord Party, holds the chieftaincy title of Ladilu of Oyo in Oyo town. Makinde announced the appointment during the official handing over ceremony organised for him at the Executive Chambers of the Governor’s Office, Agodi, Ibadan on Wednesday. The Head of Service in the state, Alhaja Amidat Agboola, handed over the handing-over note prepared by the immediate past governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi. She told the governor that the handing- over not was in two parts, saying “the first part is general administrative set up, which contains the activities of governance. The second part contains annexures I, II, III. Annexure I is the situation report as submitted by all MDAs (Ministries, Departments and Agencies). Annexure II is inventories of assets from MDAs, while Annexure III is on 2019 Appropriation and Finance Law.” Agboola, however, promised that all civil servants and the entire citizens of the state were solidly behind the governor, adding: “We promise to be loyal, dedicated and committed to this in-coming administration. The task of moving Oyo State forward is the duty of all of us and the success of this administration is the success of all of us.” Reply Forward