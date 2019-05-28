Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Oyo State chapter, has suspended the industrial action it embarked on last Thursday over non-payment of seven months salary owed primary school teachers, some local government workers and health workers by the outgoing administration.

The NLC chairman in the state, Bayo Titilola-Sodo,who made this known, yesterday in Ibadan, said the strike was suspended to honour the in-coming governor, Seyi Makinde.

Titilola-Sodo said the labour unions believe Makinde would address all issues pertaining to the welfare of Oyo State workers.

“In defence to this man of honour and to assure Makinde of the good intentions of Oyo State workers, the strike is hereby suspended, and workers are hereby directed to resume immediately.”

Titilola-Sodo said some of the demands of the workers have been on the table for the last one to two years, adding that workers had been tolerant, thinking that the outgoing administration would have a change of heart and grant their demands.

“The strike came in the belief that with political will, the remaining days would still birth a good life for the workers, our strike action was not intended to intimidate or embarrass the in-coming government as some people may want to insinuate,” he said.