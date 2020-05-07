The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Oyo State has warned members of the public against violating the order of the Federal Government on inter-state travels.

The Commandant, Iskilu Akinsanya, gave the warning in a statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Oluwole Olusegun, on Thursday in Ibadan.

Akinsanya said that the order on inter-state travels and social distancing would be strictly enforced by the corps and other sister agencies in Oyo State.

The commandant added that he had deployed officers across the state, especially to local government areas which share boundaries with other states in enforcing the government order.

Akinsanya said that anybody caught violating the order would be arrested and prosecuted.

“No inter-state transportation will be allowed into Oyo State except those on essential duty because NSCDC officials and other sister agencies are at various check points and will ensure total compliance with the government directive,’’ he said.

He further said that he had ordered his men across the state to enforce social distancing among motorists in the state, adding that no commercial motorcycle should carry more than one passenger.

“Tricycle should carry only two passengers while commercial taxis should carry three passengers, that is, one in the front and two at the back and no commercial buses should carry more than one passenger in front and two on each row at the back seats.

“ Let us all prevent the spread of coronavirus through social distancing, use of face mask and maintaining of personal hygiene.

“Coronavirus can infect anyone that moves close to infected persons through coughing, sneezing and by touching surfaces or objects that infected people have touched,’’ Akinsanya said.

He also urged residents of the state not to stigmatise anybody that had been treated and discharged by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The Commandant encouraged residents to support NSCDC by giving timely information to nip crime in the bud and assist NCDC to stop the spread of COVID-19.

He further enjoined Muslims to imbibe the spirit of Ramadan and move closer to God. (NAN)