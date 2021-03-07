From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Members and leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council have unanimously agreed that the union’s Vice President in charge of B Zone, Mr. Cosmas Oni, should vacate the office, having retired from the civil service of the state more than six months ago.

This was contained in a communique released by the union’s secretary, Sola Oladapo, after a monthly congress held on Sunday at the Press Centre, Iyaganku, Ibadan. The communique was endorsed by a three-man communique drafting committee, which had Sola Samuel-Ojewole as chairman, Dupe Fehintola as secretary, and Musiliudeen Adebayo as member.

The congress quoted Article 6 section 8 of the NUJ Constitution, which stipulates that six months after retirement, any office holder of the union should vacate such office and give room for the conduct of a bye-election. The congress noted that Oni had retired in August 2020, and he completed the six months duration in February 2021.

However, the congress urged the Federal Government to beef up security network nationwide for the security of lives and Property. It also decried the arrest of only Yoruba suspects aftermath of a recent communal clash between Hausa and Yoruba at the popular Shasha, which the union described as a ‘public disturbance’, putting questions on the security agents’ partial operational approach.

The union also said the government at all level should put up synergy to end porous security network across Nigeria, to safeguard the nation’s territorial integrity.

The communique read in part; “That the Congress noted that since Vice President B Zone had retired since August 19, 2020 and ceases to be member of OYO NUJ under the platform through which he became the VP and in accordance with the NUJ constitution (Article 6 (8) that if any officer retires or becomes unemployed, he shall be allowed to continue in office for six months after which, he ceases to be a member of NUJ, no such person should have right to hold office and the post shall be filled through a bye-election.

“That in line with the above Article 6 section 8, Comrade Cosmas Olalekan Oni must vacate his post and stop parading himself as VP B Zone henceforth.

“That in line with the prevailing developmental projects and more importantly; newly launched 30-acre land Journalists Estate on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway and the novel take off, of the Journalists Trust Fund to provide free interest loans and cater for members in distress, the Ademola Babalola-led Union leadership was given a pat on the back and eulogised for making giant strides in positioning Oyo NUJ as truly Pacesetter Council in the comity of other State Councils in the Union.”