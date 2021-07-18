From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, is set to launch its novel 30-acre Journalists Estate, located at Alapako village on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, on Wednesday July 21, 2021.

The road networks within the sprawling estate, according to the Chairman of NUJ in the state, Ademola Babalola, would be named after the incumbent governor of the state, Seyi Makinde, and four among his predecessors in office, Senator Raahidi Ladoja, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, late Senator Abiola Ajimobi, and late Alhaji Lam Adesina.

The state council of the union has also concluded all arrangements to also immortalise with street naming, personalities including the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III; the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji; Chairman, Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort, Dotun Sanusi; United States-based tax consultant, Dr. Oludare Akande; and the Agba-Oye of Ibadanland, Chief Kola Karim;

The list of honorees also comprises Chairman of the first private radio station in Ibadan – Splash FM, Chief Adebayo Akande; Chairman of Fresh FM and famous gospel artiste, Yinka Ayefele; National President of NUJ, Chief Chris Isiguzo; and some patrons and benefactors of NUJ; including late Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Abdul-Azeez Arisekola-Alao, among others.

The NUJ chairman in the state stated that the ground breaking event would climax with a N100million launch, with one of the union’s patrons, Dotun Sanusi, as chief launcher, while a US-based tax consultant, Akande would be the co-launcher.

“The event holds at the Dapo Aderogba Hall, NUJ Press Centre Iyaganku Ibadan by 11am. Some of the eminent Nigerians, being expected to grace the project’s launch are Governor Seyi Makinde, and his deputy, Rauf Olaniyan; Chief Kola Karim, who will chair the occasion; former Governor Rashidi Ladoja, as Father of the Day; ex-governor Adebayo Alao-Akala as the special guest of honour, as well as Olubadan as the royal father of the day.

Dignitaries that are also expected to grace the occasion include the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta States, Alhaji Makanjuola Akinola; three serving senators in the state, Teslim Folarin (Oyo Central); Abdulfatai Buhari (Oyo North) and Kola Balogun (Oyo South).

Members of the House of Representatives from the state that have indicated interests to grace the ceremony include Shina Peller, Stanley Olajide; Musiliudeen Akinremi; and Adigun Abass.

Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Adeolu Akande; the National Chairman, Peteoleun Tanker Drivers (PTD) of Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Chief Salimon Oladiti; as well as top politicians, technocrats and legal luminaries like Joseph Tegbe, Olusola Ayandele; Soji Akanbi, Bayo Adelabu; Sharafadeen Alli, Adegboyega Adegoke, Niyi Akintola(SAN), Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), Yusuf Ali (SAN); Dr. Yinka Ayefele, Zacch Adedeji, and Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Beedel Constructions, Bukola Odeleye, among others.

Tagged Legacy Project of Ademola Babalola-led NUJ leadership in the State, the Journalists Estate was conceptualised to host housing estates, recreational facilities, schools, health Centre, police station, hospitality havens and a host of others.

The event will also witness the NUJ 2021 public lecture entitled: ‘Nigerian Journalists and the Search for National Unity.’ It will be delivered by the Editor, THISDAY Newspaper, who doubles as the Vice President (West), Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE), Mr Bolaji Adebiyi.

The surveying and other master plan of the 30-acre land were done in a way to accommodate both the journalists and friends of the media, including politicians, captains of industries, professionals and a host of others to erect structures of their choice.