Samuel Bello, Abuja

Lawmakers representing Ogbomosho alongside two ministers have vowed to fast-track the completion of Oyo-Ogbomoso road.

The ministers are Raji Fashola, Works and Housing and Sunday Dare, Youth and Sports. Speaking during a civic reception with other eminent Ogbomoso indigenes including the parliamentarians by Egbe Ogbomoso Ajisegiri, the Minister of Sports, Dare, said the number of lives lost on the road was alarming, hence, the need to ensure its immediate completion.

He said asides funding, localized problems were discovered and efforts are on to meet with traditional rulers and chiefs in the zone for proper solutions.

“We have concluded plans to visit Oyo-Ogbomoso road with the Minister of Works and Housing. Even though it might be symbolic, it is also important. We held a meeting with him to see how we can complete that road as quickly as possible. “There is need to stop that hemorrhage, and we are doing everything possible to complete it,” said Dare.