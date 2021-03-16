From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A farmer at Oke Orogun village, Saki West Local Government Area of Oyo State has been hacked to death by people suspected to be herdsmen.

Information revealed that the suspected herdsmen stormed bthe village late on Saturday and unleashed reign of terror. The deceased farmer, identified as Kola, was reportedly tied to a tree in the village before he was killed with machete.

The incident was said to have got youth in Saki area angry and the mobilised for reprisal. The revenge mission, according to sources, led to the burning of some huts in the herders’ settlement.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident, but said it was a case of armed robbery.

“Yes, it was a robbery incident, which happened on March 12, 2021 where one Sukurupu (male) was killed. Irate youths in the area mobilized for a reprisal attack.

“The Area Commander, Saki, called a stakeholders meeting to broker peace. The area is relatively peaceful as aggrieved parties have agreed to term. Police tactical teams are on ground to curtail untoward situation.”

Meanwhile, some gunmen have stormed a quarry site at Dalli Village, along Ijebu Ode-Ibadan Road in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, and abducted two persons on Monday

The two abducted victims are Popoola Isaac, working with a leading construction firm, and Ismail Adeoye, a member of staff of a new generation bank. The case was reported at the Idi Ayunre police station.

The spokesperson of Oyo State police command, who confirmed the incident, on Tuesday, said “Efforts are being intensified to get them released and also arrest the abductors.”

The police have also arraigned a suspected Fulani territorial warlord and kidnapping kingpin, Abdullahi Iskilu Wakili, 70, before an Oyo State Chief Magistrate Court, sitting at Iyaganku, Ibadan along with his son, Abu, 45, and two other persons.

The two other persons are named Samaila, 27, and Aliyu Manu, 20. The four suspects were slammed with six counts, bordering on conspiracy, murder, kidnapping and armed robbery.

The court,b presided over by Emmanuel Idowu, however, did not take their plea, and ordered that they should be remanded in Abolongo Correctional facility in the state. He adjourned the case to May 17, for mention.

The Magistrate also directed the police to return the case file to the Directorate of Public Prosecution(DPP) in the state for legal advice.