From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Twenty three stolen Apple iPhones have been recovered by a joint- security outfit, set up by the Oyo State Government, Operation Burst, at Sabo area of Mokola, Ibadan, the state capital.

The Director-General of Operation Burst, Col Ajibola Oladipo (retd) made this known at the headquarters of the security outfit, Agodi, Ibadan on Thursday during a press briefing. The recovered iPhones were also paraded before journalists.

According to him, “On December 28, 2021, a complainant came to Operation Burst to report issue of armed robbery in their residence on December 23, at 2 a.m at Oloje Estate, Soka, Ibadan, at gunpoint. During the robbery incident, five men pointed short and long guns at them in their apartment. They stole the jewelries of the wife, some I-phones, laptop, and other items from the house.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“When the complainant came, operatives of Operation Burst swung into action, and tracked the phone to Sabo. On getting to Sabo, they discovered 12 pieces of I-phones. Presently, investigation is ongoing. On completion of the investigation and findings, the case will be forwarded to appropriate authorities for necessary actions.”

Oladipo, however, enjoined “the public, whose I-phones were stolen to report to iCloud with a different phone, so that they would be able to be called upon to claim their phones from Operation Burst. However, all I-phones owners must come with a proof of ownership.

He states further that some suspects have been arrested arrested in connection with the case but the “major ring leader is on the run. Some of the suspects are with us here. Investigation is still ongoing. Efforts are on to arrest more suspects, who are connected with the I-phones.”