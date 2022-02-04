From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Oyo State Joint Security Task Force, Operation Burst, has recovered 535 bundles of praying mats, valued at N50million in Ibadan, the state capital.

The praying mats were offloaded at an undeveloped plot of land behind a private university, at Mangoro, near Ibadan Toll Gate of Lagos – Ibadan Expressway by yet-to-be identified truck driver and criminal elements.

Director General of Operation Burst, Col. James Oladipo (retd), who made the disclosure, said the goods were recovered on Saturday January 22, 2022 around 6:00pm, following a tip-off.

According to him, the suspected driver and his people, “who are currently at large were already making arrangement to dispose the goods to some buyers at giveaway prices.

“Meanwhile, all efforts made to unravel the owner of the goods are yet to yield positive result. To this end, the authority of Operation Burst wishes to inform the general public that whoever his or her trailer loaded with praying mats, reported missing on transit, should contact the Operation Burst Headquarters, Agodi, Ibadan with relevant documents to claim the goods.”