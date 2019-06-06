Oyo State Government has ordered all former political office holders in the just-concluded administration of former governor Abiola Ajimobi, to return government vehicles and other assets in their custody within 48 hours or risk arrest.

The directive was contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, in Ibadan yesterday evening.

Said Adisa: “Some former political office holders are still in possession of official vehicles attached to their offices; despite the fact that they are no longer in the service of Oyo state.

“Consequently, governor Seyi Makinde has directed that all former political functionaries who are still in possession of government vehicles to return the same to the Government Transport Pool within 48 hours. Failure to do this, the security agencies shall be directed to retrieve such vehicles from where ever they may be kept.”

Adisa said the state government would take all necessary steps to ensure that all assets illegally taken away by the former officials were returned to its custody. Government noted that the former political office holders should have honourably returned the assets.