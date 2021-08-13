Osun and Oyo State governments, yesterday, met in Ibadan to resolve boundary dispute between them.

Deputy governors of both states, Alhaji Rauf Olaniyan (Oyo) and Mr Benedict Alabi (Osun) led delegation of their respective states to the meeting.

They both appealed to residents of the communities at the boundaries to always live in peace with one another.

The delegates from both states resolved to end the crisis and violent clashes between residents of Surulere Local Government Area of Oyo and Olorunda Local Government Area of Osun State. Olaniyan called on all affected local government councils and respective traditional institutions of border communities to continue to ensure peaceful co-existence among themselves.

The Oyo deputy governor while condemning the tussle between the residents of affected communities as a needless venture, urged them to seek to understand one another’s perspective.

