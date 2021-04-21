From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) has shifted the date for local government elections in the state by a week.

The council poll earlier scheduled to hold on May 15 has now been shifted to May 22.

Chairman of the Commission Mr Isiaka Olagunju made this known at the flag off of the statewide voter education and mobilisation campaign ahead of the exercise.

The programme, which was organised by the National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Ibadan on Wednesday, had in attendance, representatives of Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC), Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Correctional Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, Federal Road Safety Corps and other security agencies.

According to Olagunju, it was imperative to shift the poll by a week based on the realisation that the public holiday for Eid-el-Fitr celebration, which would mark the end of this year’s Ramadan, would fall around May 15.

He assures the people of Oyo State that OYSIEC would be impartial and would declare only ballots cast for their votes to count. He also urged eligible voters to troop out in large numbers and exercise their franchise on May 22.